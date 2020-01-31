Almost 700 dogs and 150 breeds will be showcasing their best looks at the Civic Arena this weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1 and 2, at Civic Arena, dogs from around the country will be judged as part of the St. Joseph Kennel Club Dog Show.
From boxers to dalmatians and corgis to pugs, the dogs will show off their coiffed fur, well-composed walk and overall presentation to judges starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and going from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Dogs are judged according to the American Kennel Club standard of their breed. That means judges will take note of general aspects, beginning with the dog’s mouth, making sure the animal is not missing any teeth and checking its bite. They also observe the animal’s back and tail, feeling for any imperfections and looking at its total body structure, coat and ears.
“There’s a standard for each different breed and the dogs are compared against the standard, not against each other ... So it’s very exciting when they get to the groups because then, they are competing at a very high level and, ultimately, for the Best in Show,” Cathy Chase, show chairperson for the St. Joseph Kennel Club, said.
The dogs are broken up into seven different groups: sporting, hound, working, nonsporting, terrier, toy and hunting.
Many of the dogs that enter the competition are either on their way to or coming from other dog shows, including the Westminster Dog Show.
“A lot of the big dogs and the big handlers are making their way and so they stopped off in St. Joe. So we do get a lot of top-ranked dogs (showing up) at our dog show,” Chase said.
Dogs newer to competition also can get a feel for the stage with a match session after the Best In Show is crowned.
“It’s kind of like a practice show. It’s good for novice exhibitors and for young dogs that just want to get experience. You’ll see some puppies there,” Chase said.
The show also works as a primer for prospective dog owners.
“It’s a good opportunity, I think, for people that don’t know a lot about the different types of dogs available. ... it’s good thing to actually do your homework and do some research on the different dogs before you bring one into your family. We want to make sure they fit your lifestyle,” Chase said.
The competition is free and open to the public. For a full list of breed judging times, visit www.onofrio.com/jp/JOSE1JP.pdf.