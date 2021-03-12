The National Art Education Association has named Debi West of Hilton Head, South Carolina, to receive the 2021 National Emeritus Art Educator Award. This award, determined through a peer review of nominations, recognizes continuous outstanding service to art education by an individual before and after retirement. The award was presented during the virtual NAEA 2021 National Convention.
"This award is being given to recognize excellence in professional accomplishment and service by a dedicated art educator," NAEA President Thom Knab said. "Debi West exemplifies the highly qualified art educators active in education today: leaders, teachers, students, scholars, and advocates who give their best to their students and the profession."
West is the daughter of Tom and Diane Dunavant of St. Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.