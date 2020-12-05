Death Cafe St. Joe founder Megan Mooney has heard the superstition that the more you talk about death, the closer it gets to you.
“If that were true, I would have been long dead by now,” she said, laughing.
Since 2013, Mooney has been working to normalize discussions about death with Death Cafe St. Joe, a spin-off of an idea imported from a psychotherapist in London. In a year with a raging pandemic, it’s proven to be more necessary than ever.
“Everything’s changed in so many ways. I think it’s affected a lot of people in ways that they haven’t realized yet,” Mooney said.
When Death Cafe St. Joe started, it was with meetings at Cafe Pony Espresso. People of all ages and backgrounds showed up to work through their feelings and fears about death. They laughed, cried and came out with a better understanding of their emotions.
“People always say ‘My views on death didn’t change. My views on life did,’” she said.
With the pandemic preventing people from meeting in person, Death Cafe St. Joe has moved to a virtual format, with many in the area connecting on Zoom meetings with people from as far away as China.
The popularity of Death Cafes speak to how much people are yearning to talk about the end of life. When it was started in 2010 by the late Jon Underwood, it was a simple idea of talking about the subject over cake and tea. The format spread quickly, with more than than 11,160 Death Cafes being held around the world since 2011.
Since bringing the meetings to St. Joseph, Mooney has been designated the U.S. Death Cafe social media manager. She’s become a go-to source to talk about death with the New York Times. Local cafe meetings have been featured on NPR and CBS. In September, a piece about Death Cafe St. Joe was featured in Oprah Magazine. None of this attention was what Mooney was seeking out. It’s an example of how starved people are to talk about an inevitable part of life.
“I’m surprised when they start to talk about all these different things. But I shouldn’t be surprised because there’s really no outlet for them,” Mooney said.
The name Death Cafe tends to carry some misconceptions. When it first started in St. Joseph, people mistook it as a place where people literally went to die.
“(A person) thought that it was a place where you go to drink the Kool-Aid and then you die,” Mooney said, laughing.
A more common misnomer is that it’s a place for counseling or therapy, which Mooney corrects as it’s a discussion group.
“It’s led by the attendees and there’s nothing else out there like that. We don’t have an agenda. It’s what got them there to talk about death,” Mooney said.
The pandemic has brought new wrinkles to the discussions about death. How do people grieve loved ones that they never got to say goodbye? How do you deal with the suffering of a loved one in the hospital, unable to receive visitors? Why is so much pain happening right now?
“A lot of (our trauma) is hidden and if we saw everything that’s going on, I don’t think any of us could really cope. And I think that’s why Death Cafe is such a good resource right now,” Mooney said.
The biggest misconception Mooney hears is that Death Cafe is lot of morose conversation and people feeling helpless. It’s far from that, as many share stories of loved ones, belly laughs and heartfelt camaraderie and revelations. She said it’s an amazing experience to watch people open up about an inevitable part of life and accept it, rather than run from it.
“It’s something we need to talk about. Especially with (a pandemic), we’re forced to face our mortality and our loved ones’ mortality ... I think that it’s really healthy to talk about and so it’s unhealthy to try to deny it,” she said.
To attend Death Cafe, e-mail Mooney at deathcafestjoe@gmail.com.