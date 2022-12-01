Two performers from the Dance Arts Center do a piece from ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Downtown Tree Lighting ceremony. The ballet will be performed in full at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Missouri Theater.
It’s been more than a decade since the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” graced the Missouri Theater stage.
In 2011, it was performed by the touring company State Street Ballet. This weekend, it will be hometown performers bringing it back.
“Our ticket sales are fantastic, which is so great. It just shows how much people love ‘The Nutcracker’ and how much it is a part of the holiday season and tradition,” said co-director Marla Heeler.
Being performed at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., Dance Arts Center will perform “The Nutcracker.”
While it had been a while since the classic ballet had been performed locally, Heeler said it wasn’t on her radar until her students approached her about it.
“Our older students came to us and they said ... ‘We really haven’t got to do ‘The Nutcracker.’ And I said, ‘No, you haven’t. They said, ‘We’d really like to.’ We thought about it for about, you know, 2.5 seconds and said, ‘Yeah,’” she said.
While for many dancers, performing in the ballet, dancing to Tchaikovsky’s score, is a rite of passage. Heeler said she wasn’t sure if younger dancers were still interested in it. Her thoughts were answered quickly.
“’The Nutcracker’ is iconic. Every kid who dances for long dreams of getting a part in (it),” she said. “Once they brought it up, it was sort of a ‘Duh’ moment. But initially, I was surprised. I was like ‘Really? You guys are interested in “The Nutcracker”? Okay. That’s awesome.’”
For the local production, they’ve shortened it to an hour and 15 minute show, mixing in the classic movements of the ballet with more modern dance genres, like tap dancing, hip-hop and tumbling.
“It’s going to be a really manageable show length, because we have a lot of people that are really excited to bring their young dancers or their young grandchildren and children to the show,” Heeler said. “I think that’s going to be ideal for audiences to have a really enjoyable kickoff to their holidays.”
Tickets are $12 for Adults and Children in the Orchestra Section and all seats in the Loge Section are $17. Tickets can be purchased online at JoMoTickets.com or at the door the day of the performances.
