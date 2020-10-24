In Cameron, Missouri, people would flock to the town’s sole movie theater, the Tyrell Theater, located inside the local YMCA.

Since March, the one-screen theater has been dark and shows no signs of re-opening.

“Because of the changes in movie release dates, with the movie studios constantly changing release dates, it just keeps pushing back our start date even farther,” Mary Jo Eiberger, CEO of the Cameron Regional YMCA, said.

At local movie theaters, the past three months were expected to be a time of re-opening following the release of director Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi adventure “Tenet.” While the movie did well overseas, it underperformed in the United States, leading other planned fall blockbusters like “No Time to Die” and “Dune” to be pushed back to 2021.

In response, Regal Cinemas, one of the biggest theaters chains in America and the operator of St. Joseph’s sole multiplex cinema, announced it would be closed until further notice.

“We are like a grocery shop that doesn’t have vegetables, fruit, meat. We cannot operate for a long time without a product,” Mooky Greidinger, the CEO of Cineworld, which owns Regal Entertainment Group, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Since theaters re-opened, the reaction at smaller-run cinemas has been mixed. In Maryville, Missouri, the Hangar Theater tried to operate as a “community gathering space” with screenings of television shows. But since July, its Facebook page has been dormant and e-mails for comment were not returned.

Meanwhile, local multi-screen theaters like the Screenland Armour in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Fox Theatre Atchison in Atchison, Kansas, have survived on classic and cult movie choices, with the hope that blockbusters would soon return. But with no new big movies on the horizon, it has them questioning their survival.

“As it stands, the next major new release isn’t until February 2021 for theatres. The latest stimulus has provisions for live music venues but not movie theatres. Theaters are in desperate need of assistance as product is low well into 2021,” Adam Roberts, owner of Screenland Armour, said.

The 150-seat Fox Theatre Atchison showed the acclaimed 2020 indie horror movie “Alone” last weekend alongside classic Halloween-themed movies like “Hocus Pocus” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” In previous weeks, it’s experimented with movies like the Jessica Chastain’s assassin movie “Ava,” the dark sci-fi film “Possessor Uncut” and the Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged.”

Travis Grossman, Theatre Atchison executive director, said the stakes aren’t as high for them as they are for other, bigger theaters. But they’re still there.

“(If we had to close), it still won’t kill us, it’ll hurt again. It’ll just dry out the rebuilding process for us again,” Grossman said.

Looking at other theaters like Regal and AMC, which is staring down bankruptcy, according to Deadline, Grossman said he’s more worried about the fate of the bigger multiplexes.

“A lot of these big companies have just taken such a hit, I kind of wonder if they’re going be able to come back. You really just wonder how that’s all going to work out,” he said.

At the Cameron YMCA, Eiberger said she knows there’s a hunger for people to get back to movies, as she’s asked about re-opening on a consistent basis. When that will happen remains a mystery.

“It’s been difficult. People are looking for things to do, and with winter coming, I think that’s going to make it even more critical for people to have an outlet and something to do. So I’m hoping we can get up and running soon in order to be able to provide that for our community,” she said.