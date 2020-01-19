Murla Leahy always has at least one project she’s working on. From cross-stitching to knitting, the retired teacher enjoys working with her hands.
“I like the creativity, the being able to produce something,” Leahy said.
Currently, her favorite activity is quilting. While Leahy has finished several quilts for her granddaughters, one of her latest creations will be seen by more eyes than just the ones of her family: Leahy contributed a block to the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt.
The State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Company, in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild, teamed up for the quilting project. From fall 2018 to fall 2019, quilters across the state had the opportunity to submit blocks representing Missouri counties. Then, a jury selected 114 blocks — one for each county and the City of St. Louis.
Leahy’s block, titled “Rocky Road to California,” represents Buchanan County. The block consists of blue and beige fabric forming a diagonal design, flanked by triangles with Pony Express and prairie scene patterns.
“The white stones represent the rocky road,” Leahy said. “I picked blue here, because that represents rivers and rain and troubles, maybe things that they’re going to encounter as they head to California.
“The brown squares represent the Muddy Mo. On the other side of the river, you’re going to see things they’ve never seen before, like a wagon train, or buffalo herd, Native Americans, things like that.”
Even the fabric itself is a representation of the city and county. Leahy used cloth from the Pony Express Fabric Collection by Northcott, the result of a collaboration between the international fabric distributor and the Pony Express Museum.
“If I could get my hands on that and use that fabric to make a block about going to California, I knew this just all would fall into place,” Leahy said.
Despite the collection being out of print, Leahy was able to get the fabric with help from one of her fellow Piece Corps Quilters Guild members, the late Carlene Makawski.
“We recently lost Carlene, but she worked at the Pony Express Museum and just any place important in town,” Leahy said. “I contacted Carlene and she said, ‘Come on down, I’ll let you have whatever you want.’”
The Piece Corps Quilters Guild meets at the Pony Express Museum on a regular basis, and Leahy makes an effort to be involved with the group as much as possible. For her, it’s more than just crafting.
“The guild is just a place where I’m very comfortable, very supportive people,” Leahy said. “I just like going there. And it does get me involved in the community.”
The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt will be shown at events statewide during the Missouri Bicentennial. The exhibition schedule has not been announced yet.