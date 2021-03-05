Meierhoffer Funeral Home’s “Caregiver of Excellence” award program is designed to recognize staff members that selflessly serve patients in home health, hospice, hospitals and nursing facilities/assisted living communities.
The Compassion Point 2021 winter Caregiver award winners are:
Dr. Mohannad Abu Omar of Mosaic Life Care, hospital staff.
Carrie Hullinger of Carriage Square, nursing facilities/assisted living.
Darah Winslow of Home Instead, home health.
Floyd Ferguson of Freudenthal Hospice, hospice care.
Nominations for the 2020 Spring Awards will be accepted through April 26. Go to thecompassionpoint.com to submit online or call Jane Graves at 816-271-0338.