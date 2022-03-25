Wichita State University has announced the names of students on the dean’s honor roll for fall 2021. To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Area students included are:
Elwood, Kansas
Kaitlyn D. Hall.
Horton, Kansas
Delaine M. Molt.
Platte City, Missouri
Ramses R. Young.
Rosendale, Missouri
Wyman J. Wheeler.
Sabetha, Kansas
Olivia M. Garrett and Amelia K. Martin.
St. Joseph, Missouri
Noah M. Dennis, Taylor A. Waller and Caleb S. Zweerink.
Savannah, Missouri
Kenzie N. Schopfer.
Troy, Kansas
Janie K. Newton.
