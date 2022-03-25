Wichita State University has announced the names of students on the dean’s honor roll for fall 2021. To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Area students included are:

Elwood, Kansas

Kaitlyn D. Hall.

Horton, Kansas

Delaine M. Molt.

Platte City, Missouri

Ramses R. Young.

Rosendale, Missouri

Wyman J. Wheeler.

Sabetha, Kansas

Olivia M. Garrett and Amelia K. Martin.

St. Joseph, Missouri

Noah M. Dennis, Taylor A. Waller and Caleb S. Zweerink.

Savannah, Missouri

Kenzie N. Schopfer.

Troy, Kansas

Janie K. Newton.

