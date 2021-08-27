Wichita State University has announced its spring 2021 graduates.

Area graduates include:

Hiawatha, Kansas

Alyssa N. Vonagher, Bachelor of Arts in social work; and John M. Vonagher, Bachelor of Arts in social work.

Highland, Kansas

Cori A. Dorrell, Bachelor of Science in biological sciences.

Platte City, Missouri

Ashley G. Rhinehart, Bachelor of Arts in communication-journalism, cum laude; Joshua L. Richardson, Bachelor of Arts in aerospace engineering, summa cum laude; and William B. Valentine, Bachelor of Arts in aerospace engineering, magna cum laude.

St. Joseph

Victoria E. Crooks, Bachelor of Arts in athletic training, magna cum laude.

