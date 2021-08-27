Wichita State University has announced its spring 2021 graduates.
Area graduates include:
Hiawatha, Kansas
Alyssa N. Vonagher, Bachelor of Arts in social work; and John M. Vonagher, Bachelor of Arts in social work.
Highland, Kansas
Cori A. Dorrell, Bachelor of Science in biological sciences.
Platte City, Missouri
Ashley G. Rhinehart, Bachelor of Arts in communication-journalism, cum laude; Joshua L. Richardson, Bachelor of Arts in aerospace engineering, summa cum laude; and William B. Valentine, Bachelor of Arts in aerospace engineering, magna cum laude.
St. Joseph
Victoria E. Crooks, Bachelor of Arts in athletic training, magna cum laude.
