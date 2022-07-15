Wichita State University has announced its spring 2022 graduates.

Area students included are:

Highland, Kansas

Scarlett J. Davis, Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders.

Horton, Kansas

Kimberly J. Ross, Bachelor of Arts in Education in elementary education apprentice, cum laude.

Maryville, Missouri

Rhenee L. Swink, graduate certificate in museum studies and Master of Arts in history.

Platte City, Missouri

Carleton A. Hall, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, cum laude; and Ramses R. Young, Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering, magna cum laude

Seneca, Kansas

Mikayla J. Peterson, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

