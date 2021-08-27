Wichita State University has announced the names of students who were named to the dean's honor roll for spring 2021. To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time and earn at least a 3.5-grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Area students on the list include:
Cameron, Missouri
Judah C. Beasley.
Hiawatha, Kansas
Alyssa N. Vonagher and John M. Vonagher.
Horton, Kansas
Kimberly J. Ross.
Platte City, Missouri
Bryce E. Bearden, Carleton A. Hall and William B. Valentine
Rosendale, Missouri
Wyman J. Wheeler.
Sabetha, Kansas
Amelia K. Martin.
St. Joseph
Noah M. Dennis and Amy N. Jackson.
Stanberry, Missouri
Marissa A. Jensen.
Troy, Kansas
Janie K. Newton.
