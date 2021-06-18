A veteran law enforcement officer in Northwest Missouri will become commander of the Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy later this month.
Capt. Joseph King, a 1997 graduate of Missouri Western, will begin his duties on June 28. King has been in law enforcement for 29 years, working for the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and most recently with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in criminal justice-administration and law enforcement from Missouri Western and a Master of Science Degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.
King has been a law enforcement trainer for 21 years with extensive experience in law enforcement continuing education and basic recruit training. He has been the site coordinator for Missouri Sheriffs’ Association Training Academy hosted by Platte County. He has been an adjunct professor/instructor, teaching criminal justice courses for Missouri Western and Vatterott College.
In addition to law enforcement supervisory experience in administration, patrol and communications, King has held command leadership positions in emergency management and communications, detention, patrol and administration.
Missouri Western’s Law Enforcement Academy prepares cadets to become commissioned law enforcement officers. The academy is certified by the Missouri Department of Public Safety Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission and graduates are eligible for a POST certificate. Degree-seeking Missouri Western students can also earn college credit toward an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
The next class starts on July 12. Applications are currently being accepted. For more information, visit missouriwestern.edu/academy.
