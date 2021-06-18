The University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, has announced its spring 2021 Dean's List. The following USM students ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.

Elwood, Kansas

Cecilia Hernandez.

Everest, Kansas

Daspin Bruning.

Horton, Kansas

Michael Gabbard.

Platte City, Missouri

Brice Bertram, Brooke Grey and Mekenzie Wright.

Plattsburg, Missouri

Anisa Porter

Rock Port, Missouri

Dalton Brake.

St. Joseph

Braydn Kemper and Reagan Webster.

Troy, Kansas

Tyler Franken.

Weston, Missouri

Ashlynne Sanchez and Daire Stelljes.

