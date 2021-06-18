The University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, has announced its spring 2021 Dean's List. The following USM students ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.
Elwood, Kansas
Cecilia Hernandez.
Everest, Kansas
Daspin Bruning.
Horton, Kansas
Michael Gabbard.
Platte City, Missouri
Brice Bertram, Brooke Grey and Mekenzie Wright.
Plattsburg, Missouri
Anisa Porter
Rock Port, Missouri
Dalton Brake.
St. Joseph
Braydn Kemper and Reagan Webster.
Troy, Kansas
Tyler Franken.
Weston, Missouri
Ashlynne Sanchez and Daire Stelljes.
