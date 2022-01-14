The fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas has been announced. The following area students ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.
Hiawatha, Kansas
Katherine Madsen.
Mound City, Missouri
Emily Wedlock.
Platte City, Missouri
Brice Bertram and Mekenzie Wright.
St. Joseph
Claire Kammerer and Reagan Webster.
Weston, Missouri
Gretchen Raney and Ashlynne Sanchez.
