The University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, has announced its spring 2021 graduates. Those from our area include:
Camden Point, Missouri
Victoria Wolf, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Elwood, Kansas
Cecilia Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Horton, Kansas
Michael Gabbard, Bachelor of Arts in psychology and criminology.
Platte City, Missouri
Michelle Fisher, Master of Science in athletic training.
Rock Port, Missouri
Dalton Brake, Bachelor of Science in biology.
Rushville, Missouri
Brent Matthews, Master of Science Nursing, family nurse practitioner.
St. Joseph
Braydn Kemper, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Reghan Ross, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Kaitlin Sutton, Master of Arts in counseling psychology.
Troy, Kansas
Tyler Franken, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
