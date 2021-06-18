The University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, has announced its spring 2021 graduates. Those from our area include:

Camden Point, Missouri

Victoria Wolf, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Elwood, Kansas

Cecilia Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Horton, Kansas

Michael Gabbard, Bachelor of Arts in psychology and criminology.

Platte City, Missouri

Michelle Fisher, Master of Science in athletic training.

Rock Port, Missouri

Dalton Brake, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Rushville, Missouri

Brent Matthews, Master of Science Nursing, family nurse practitioner.

St. Joseph

Braydn Kemper, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Reghan Ross, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Kaitlin Sutton, Master of Arts in counseling psychology.

Troy, Kansas

Tyler Franken, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

