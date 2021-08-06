Gabrielle Cotton, of Union Star, Missouri, has been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66-grade point average.
Most Popular
Articles
- Child driving a motorcycle dies in crash Saturday night
- Elwood man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
- Man, woman in custody after Saturday standoff
- SJPD officer under investigation for alleged assault
- Cooling off St. Joseph, one daiquiri at a time
- St. Joe's rezoning issue creates potential problems for citizens
- Nelson makes second 'first appearance,' media booted from hearing
- High-profile defendant has stealing charge dismissed, refiled
- Car crash kills two drivers near Pickering
- Former city manager buys YMCA camp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.