Several area residents were among the University of Central Missouri’s 2021 spring graduates. They include:
Hamilton, Missouri
Raychel G. Whitaker Brown.
Polo, Missouri
Ryan Mathias Henry, cum laude.
Rushville, Missouri
Matthew J. King.
St. Joseph
Taylor L. Berthiaume, Raven R. Bowers, Amelia G. Deitz, Trey K. Forward, Kyndal Claire Mullins, Ubong U. Udom and Jael Nicole Weston.
Stewartsville, Missouri
Allyson Kay Kauth.
