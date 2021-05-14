Shelby McAvoy of the St. Joseph FFA Chapter won the Missouri FFA Small Animal Production and Care Proficiency Award at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention.
Evin Ray of the St. Joseph FFA Chapter won the Missouri FFA Equine Science Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award at the convention.
Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Small animal production and care is one of 46 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. The Missouri FFA Leadership Fund sponsored this award.
The Missouri FFA has 25,662 members representing 351 chapters. The national organization has more than 760,000 members representing 8,739 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
