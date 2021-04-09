A Grant City, Missouri, woman’s goal to write a series of books has become a reality and a labor of love by several in her community.
Kandi Hughes, a bookkeeper at Worth County R-III School District, began writing shortly after the start of the coronavirus pandemic when public schools were closed in 2020. The idea came about when many school staff members were given a stay-at-home order but Hughes remained as an essential worker. With the lockdown in effect, she also could not spend the Easter holiday with her family and couldn’t even speak to her father on the phone because he suffers from severe hearing loss.
“At this point, I was inspired to see if I could write a book that not only I would enjoy, but it would be a way for me to communicate with my dad,” Hughes said.
That goal went from one book to a series of three and became not just a personal project but a venture for her community.
“I finished my first book in time for Father’s Day,” Hughes said. “When I told a friend of mine what I had done, she immediately asked if she could proof it for me. Then over the summer, one of the teachers that had come in to help deep clean heard about what I was doing and offered to edit the book for me. When our school business teacher returned, she offered to create a book cover for me.”
The first two books — “The Flame Manipulator” and “The Flame Impersonator” — have been self-published by Hughes on Amazon. The third is currently in the editing stage.
“I am so proud to be a part of our educational system,” Hughes said. “I feel that all of our teachers have gone beyond their duties in trying to help our students successfully survive the pandemic, and the completion of my project is an example of what can be accomplished with help from a small community.”
For more information, visit kandihughesauthor.com.
