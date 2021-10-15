Sept. 11 marked the 17th year that Team Dena Pina participated in the American Stroke Foundation’s Walk and Roll.
Friends and family walked in memory of Dena Bower Bachman, a foreign language teacher at Lafayette High School and coordinator of the foreign language department for the St. Joseph School District. This year, the team raised more than $1,700 to help provide services for stroke survivors on the road to recovery.
The American Stroke Foundation is an organization dedicated to helping stroke survivors and their caregivers improve their overall quality of life. For more information about its services, visit americanstroke.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.