Missouri State entrance
Submitted photo

Missouri State University recently awarded scholarships to incoming students for the 2021-22 academic year. These students were selected from those who applied based on their ACT scores, GPA, standing in graduating class and leadership shown in community and school activities.

The list includes the names of students who were awarded and have accepted university-funded scholarships as of May 13. Those from our area include:

Altamont, Missouri

Josie Rae Fitzwater, Board of Governors Scholarship.

Cameron, Missouri

Katherine G. Rooney, Academic Excellence Scholarship and Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship.

Clearmont, Missouri

Jonathan Alan Rohr, Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship and Provost Scholarship.

Country Club, Missouri

Kailyn E. Guck, Deans Scholarship.

Gower, Missouri

Lindsey J. Bethmann, Deans Scholarship.

Kingston, Missouri

Ashley N. Foster, Presidential Scholarship.

Laredo, Missouri

Cooper Lewis, Board of Governors Scholarship.

Maryville, Missouri

Grace Ann Ozanne, Board of Governors Scholarship; Leanna C. Roush, Provost Scholarship; Gwynndolyn A. Smail, Board of Governors Scholarship; Morgan Liberty Stoecklein, Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship and Provost Scholarship; and Klarysa Mae Stolte, Dean’s Scholarship.

Oregon, Missouri

Grace Elizabeth Ezzell, Academic Distinction Scholarship.

Platte City, Missouri

Anastasia Therese Cesaro, Board of Governors Scholarship; Mara E. Gullett, Board of Governors Scholarship; Hayden R. Humes, Board of Governors Scholarship; and Jamie Maechelle Noe, Academic Achievement Scholarship.

Polo, Missouri

Megan Latimer, Transfer Excellence Scholarship; and Alayna Sweetland, Transfer Academic Scholarship.

Rock Port, Missouri

RyAnne G. Herron, Board of Governors Scholarship.

St. Joseph

Jake Armstrong Adkins, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Alanna Marie Bryson, Board of Governors Scholarship; Ethan M. Duncan, Board of Governors Scholarship; Caden H. Dye, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Kinzie Estes, Provost Scholarship; LaVar Dunell Felder, Provost Scholarship; Reese A. Hardy, Board of Governors Scholarship; Tyler Hitchings, Academic Achievement Scholarship; Zachary Alan Langley, Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship and Provost Scholarship; Tate Elijah Tolen, Provost Scholarship; and Brooke R. Winder, Board of Governors Scholarship.

Savannah, Missouri

Jillian N. Cook, Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship; Bronson A. Frieling, Academic Distinction Scholarship Devin K. Kernes, Academic Distinction Scholarship; and Jaytin Sybert, Academic Excellence Scholarship.

Smithville, Missouri

Brooke E. Cooper, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Cole Walker Kasten, Board of Governors Scholarship; Katherine Reagan Kasten, Provost Scholarship; and Katelin Marie Meek, Board of Governors Scholarship State.

Tarkio, Missouri

Autumn E. Murry, Academic Excellence Scholarship.

Trenton, Missouri

Warren D. Meservey, Missouri State Promise Scholarship.

Turney, Missouri

Maycee M. Nichols, Board of Governors Scholarship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.