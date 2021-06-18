Missouri State University recently awarded scholarships to incoming students for the 2021-22 academic year. These students were selected from those who applied based on their ACT scores, GPA, standing in graduating class and leadership shown in community and school activities.
The list includes the names of students who were awarded and have accepted university-funded scholarships as of May 13. Those from our area include:
Altamont, Missouri
Josie Rae Fitzwater, Board of Governors Scholarship.
Cameron, Missouri
Katherine G. Rooney, Academic Excellence Scholarship and Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship.
Clearmont, Missouri
Jonathan Alan Rohr, Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship and Provost Scholarship.
Country Club, Missouri
Kailyn E. Guck, Deans Scholarship.
Gower, Missouri
Lindsey J. Bethmann, Deans Scholarship.
Kingston, Missouri
Ashley N. Foster, Presidential Scholarship.
Laredo, Missouri
Cooper Lewis, Board of Governors Scholarship.
Maryville, Missouri
Grace Ann Ozanne, Board of Governors Scholarship; Leanna C. Roush, Provost Scholarship; Gwynndolyn A. Smail, Board of Governors Scholarship; Morgan Liberty Stoecklein, Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship and Provost Scholarship; and Klarysa Mae Stolte, Dean’s Scholarship.
Oregon, Missouri
Grace Elizabeth Ezzell, Academic Distinction Scholarship.
Platte City, Missouri
Anastasia Therese Cesaro, Board of Governors Scholarship; Mara E. Gullett, Board of Governors Scholarship; Hayden R. Humes, Board of Governors Scholarship; and Jamie Maechelle Noe, Academic Achievement Scholarship.
Polo, Missouri
Megan Latimer, Transfer Excellence Scholarship; and Alayna Sweetland, Transfer Academic Scholarship.
Rock Port, Missouri
RyAnne G. Herron, Board of Governors Scholarship.
St. Joseph
Jake Armstrong Adkins, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Alanna Marie Bryson, Board of Governors Scholarship; Ethan M. Duncan, Board of Governors Scholarship; Caden H. Dye, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Kinzie Estes, Provost Scholarship; LaVar Dunell Felder, Provost Scholarship; Reese A. Hardy, Board of Governors Scholarship; Tyler Hitchings, Academic Achievement Scholarship; Zachary Alan Langley, Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship and Provost Scholarship; Tate Elijah Tolen, Provost Scholarship; and Brooke R. Winder, Board of Governors Scholarship.
Savannah, Missouri
Jillian N. Cook, Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship; Bronson A. Frieling, Academic Distinction Scholarship Devin K. Kernes, Academic Distinction Scholarship; and Jaytin Sybert, Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Smithville, Missouri
Brooke E. Cooper, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Cole Walker Kasten, Board of Governors Scholarship; Katherine Reagan Kasten, Provost Scholarship; and Katelin Marie Meek, Board of Governors Scholarship State.
Tarkio, Missouri
Autumn E. Murry, Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Trenton, Missouri
Warren D. Meservey, Missouri State Promise Scholarship.
Turney, Missouri
Maycee M. Nichols, Board of Governors Scholarship.
