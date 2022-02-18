The Cotillion for Achievement Ball was held on Feb. 12 at the Stoney Creek Hotel. The event included awards and the waltzing of the finalists with their parent or partner of choice. The finalists were seniors attending high school in Andrew or Buchanan counties.
All sixteen finalists were honored at the ball, where 14 of them received $900 scholarships. The evening culminated with the Awards of Distinction given to the top female and top male finalists. The Award of Distinction winners each received a $1,800 scholarship. Those winners were Alexis Peterson and Joshua Donaldson, both of Central High School.
Female finalists included: Hannah Archdekin, East Buchanan; Paige Deka, Benton; Allaina Mace, Lafayette; Delaney Macrander, Central; Ashlin McCamy, Central; Eugenia Rodriguez Savage, Central; and Ellie Wattenbarger, Lafayette.
Male finalists included: Carson Bowman, St. Joseph Christian; Caleb Carlson, St. Joseph Christian; Adam Honson, Central; Heisman LaFave, Savannah; Frederick Rivas-Giorgi, Central; Samuel Ryan, Lafayette; and Elijah Spencer, Bishop LeBlond.
