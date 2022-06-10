Students earn degrees at Benedictine College News-Press NOW Jun 10, 2022 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local students recently earned degrees from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Area students included are:Bethany, MissouriMadison Hemenway, architecture.Conception Junction, MissouriEmma Lager, psychology.Denton, KansasLinus Wood, liberal studies.Platte City, MissouriPaul Crouse, finance.St. JosephMatthew Austin, Master of Business Administration, Jaiden Bristol, exercise science and Saxton Thuston, Master of Business Administration.Seneca, KansasMary Hemman, theology. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kansas Student University Education Commerce Atchison Degree Missouri Benedictine College Admin Master Of Business Administration × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Young couple's PDA session prompts woman to chime in Life Man struggles amid changes after close friend's passing Life Daughter tires of mother's commentary on relationship Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for June 11 Life Horoscopes for June 10 Life Horoscopes for June 9 Local Forecast 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
