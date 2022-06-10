Local students recently earned degrees from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Area students included are:

Bethany, Missouri

Madison Hemenway, architecture.

Conception Junction, Missouri

Emma Lager, psychology.

Denton, Kansas

Linus Wood, liberal studies.

Platte City, Missouri

Paul Crouse, finance.

St. Joseph

Matthew Austin, Master of Business Administration, Jaiden Bristol, exercise science and Saxton Thuston, Master of Business Administration.

Seneca, Kansas

Mary Hemman, theology.

