Seventeen junior high school students from four area schools participated in the annual MATHCOUNTS competition recently.
Six of the students advanced to Northwest Chapter invitational competitions, and five moved on to the state competition. All of the competitions were conducted online due to COVID-19 restrictions. The normal team and countdown round competitions were not held.
The participating schools were East Buchanan Middle School, coached by Tabatha Craft; Gilman City, coached by Sue Bridgman; St. Joseph Cathedral, coached by Tom Smith; and St. Paul Lutheran, coached by Shawna Macrander.
The top 10 students from the chapter competitions were awarded trophies. The winners were:
1. Laney Wilmes, East Buchanan.
2. Kaden Mujica, East Buchanan.
3. Myles Adams, East Buchanan.
4. Jacob Winkelbauer, Cathedral.
5. Elizabeth Newell, East Buchanan.
6. Ethen Elder, Gilman City.
7. Lake McCray, East Buchanan.
8. Anna Wise, Cathedral.
9. Christian Anderson, Cathedral.
10. Emery Perry, East Buchanan.
The students participating in the state competition were Laney Wilmes, Kaden Mujica, and Myles Adams, all representing East Buchanan, Jacob Winkelbauer of Cathedral and Ethen Elder of Gilman City.
