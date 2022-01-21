Mike Dickerson is on a mission to remind people that there is always good to find in the world with the help of his service dog, Dax.
Readers can join the adventures with his newly published book, "Pawsitively Dax."
After serving in the military and becoming a youth minister, Dickerson, of Lathrop, Missouri, was awaiting an organ transplant when he met golden retriever Dax in 2015.
"There is such a need to get back to building people and things back up. I truly believe the best way to help yourself and others in tough times is through hope and humor," Dickerson said. "Taking my pal Dax into schools, hospitals, churches, etc. was just a small way to pay it forward from surviving some incredible health challenges myself."
While the start of Dickerson's kids' book series was in motion, Dax passed away in 2021. It was decided that the adventures of Team Dax will continue with photos and illustrations, with all proceeds to go to charity. The first quarter of 2022 book sales will go to Harvesters.
Copies of "Pawsitively Dax" can be purchased at kchopegivers.org.
