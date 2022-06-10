State Technical College releases dean's list News-Press NOW Jun 10, 2022 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save State Technical College of Missouri in Linn has announced the students who achieved the Dean's List during the spring semester.Area students included are:Barnard, MissouriJaci Prettyman.Bethany, MissouriGrant Shields and Brayden Vandivert.Blythedale, MissouriKayden Ury.Cainsville, MissouriKelsey Moore.Cameron, MissouriCale Whitt.Fairfax, MissouriGarrett Sheldon and Ty Sheldon.Gallatin, MissouriJohnny Stout.Gower, MissouriBrayden Gallop.Lathrop, MissouriTrevor Davis.Mercer, MissouriJonathan Johnson.Osborn, MissouriSamuel Dorton.Platte City, MissouriHunter Burge.Princeton, MissouriCharleen Prentice.Rea, MissouriSamuel Fields.Rock Port, MissouriTreyton Peshek.Savannah, MissouriZachary Wright.Trenton, MissouriSamuel Schilling.Weatherby, MissouriDalton Sweiger. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean's List Missouri Education School Technical College Student State Technical College Of Missouri Samuel Dorton Grant Chemistry Samuel Schilling Zachary Wright × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Young couple's PDA session prompts woman to chime in Life Man struggles amid changes after close friend's passing Life Daughter tires of mother's commentary on relationship Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for June 11 Life Horoscopes for June 10 Life Horoscopes for June 9 Local Forecast 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
