State Technical College of Missouri in Linn has announced the students who achieved the Dean's List during the spring semester.

Area students included are:

Barnard, Missouri

Jaci Prettyman.

Bethany, Missouri

Grant Shields and Brayden Vandivert.

Blythedale, Missouri

Kayden Ury.

Cainsville, Missouri

Kelsey Moore.

Cameron, Missouri

Cale Whitt.

Fairfax, Missouri

Garrett Sheldon and Ty Sheldon.

Gallatin, Missouri

Johnny Stout.

Gower, Missouri

Brayden Gallop.

Lathrop, Missouri

Trevor Davis.

Mercer, Missouri

Jonathan Johnson.

Osborn, Missouri

Samuel Dorton.

Platte City, Missouri

Hunter Burge.

Princeton, Missouri

Charleen Prentice.

Rea, Missouri

Samuel Fields.

Rock Port, Missouri

Treyton Peshek.

Savannah, Missouri

Zachary Wright.

Trenton, Missouri

Samuel Schilling.

Weatherby, Missouri

Dalton Sweiger.

