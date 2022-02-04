State Technical College of Missouri, located in Linn, has released its Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester. To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0. Area students included on the list are:

Barnard, Missouri

Jaci Prettyman.

Bethany, Missouri

Brayden Vandivert.

Blythedale, Missouri

Kayden Ury.

Cameron, Missouri

Cale Whitt.

Chillicothe, Missouri

Bradley Hayen.

Dearborn, Missouri

Nelson McCracken and Destiny Thomas.

Fairfax, Missouri

Garrett Sheldon.

Forest City, Missouri

Dallas Nowling.

Gallatin, Missouri

Johnny Stout.

Gower, Missouri

Cameron Henry.

Lathrop, Missouri

Trevor Davis, Lindsey Eschbach and Landen Hook.

Mercer, Missouri

Kaden Graham and Jonathan Johnson.

Osborn, Missouri

Samuel Dorton.

Platte City, Missouri

Hunter Burge.

Princeton, Missouri

Charleen Prentice.

Rea, Missouri

Samuel Fields.

St. Joseph

Alexander Hellerich and Quinton Redemer.

Savannah, Missouri

Zachary Wright.

Trenton, Missouri

Samuel Schilling.

Weatherby, Missouri

Dalton Sweiger.

