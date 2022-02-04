State Technical College of Missouri, located in Linn, has released its Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester. To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0. Area students included on the list are:
Barnard, Missouri
Jaci Prettyman.
Bethany, Missouri
Brayden Vandivert.
Blythedale, Missouri
Kayden Ury.
Cameron, Missouri
Cale Whitt.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Bradley Hayen.
Dearborn, Missouri
Nelson McCracken and Destiny Thomas.
Fairfax, Missouri
Garrett Sheldon.
Forest City, Missouri
Dallas Nowling.
Gallatin, Missouri
Johnny Stout.
Gower, Missouri
Cameron Henry.
Lathrop, Missouri
Trevor Davis, Lindsey Eschbach and Landen Hook.
Mercer, Missouri
Kaden Graham and Jonathan Johnson.
Osborn, Missouri
Samuel Dorton.
Platte City, Missouri
Hunter Burge.
Princeton, Missouri
Charleen Prentice.
Rea, Missouri
Samuel Fields.
St. Joseph
Alexander Hellerich and Quinton Redemer.
Savannah, Missouri
Zachary Wright.
Trenton, Missouri
Samuel Schilling.
Weatherby, Missouri
Dalton Sweiger.
