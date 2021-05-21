State Technical College of Missouri has announced its students named to the Dean’s List and Honor Roll during the 2021 spring semester.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale. Area students on that list include:

Barnard, Missouri

Jaci Prettyman.

Camden Point, Missouri

Christopher Ochoa.

Cameron, Missouri

Koleby McClintick.

Chillicothe, Missouri

Bradley Hayen.

Dearborn, Missouri

Nelson McCracken and Destiny Thomas.

Fairfax, Missouri

Garrett Sheldon, Lydia Sheldon and Ty Sheldon.

Gower, Missouri

Parker McCreary.

Maysville, Missouri

Dalton Sweiger.

Mound City, Missouri

Ryan Lewis.

Osborn, Missouri

Samuel Dorton.

Princeton, Missouri

Cameron Jones.

St. Joseph

Tanner Dozier, Joseph Phillippe, Richard Phillippe and Conner Thompson.

Savannah, Missouri

Paul Menard and Zachary Wright.

Trenton, Missouri

Dylan Harris, Max McNabb, Matthew Slater and Benjamin Woodson.

To be placed on the Honor Roll, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.0 and 3.499 on a 4-point scale. Area students on that list include:

Barnard, Missouri

Tanner Davis.

Cainsville, Missouri

Lane Taff.

Chillicothe, Missouri

Hayden Hill.

Eagleville, Missouri

Sara Clawson.

Hopkins, Missouri

Tyler Chesnut.

Mercer, Missouri

Zachary Main.

Oregon, Missouri

Dakota Gamache.

Pattonsburg, Missouri

Coby Israel.

Princeton, Missouri

Logan Boxley, Dalton Fischer and Clayton Sweeten.

St. Joseph

Alexander Hellerich.

Tarkio, Missouri

Jayce Navin.

Trenton, Missouri

Isaac Harris and Samuel Schilling.

