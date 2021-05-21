State Technical College of Missouri has announced its students named to the Dean’s List and Honor Roll during the 2021 spring semester.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale. Area students on that list include:
Barnard, Missouri
Jaci Prettyman.
Camden Point, Missouri
Christopher Ochoa.
Cameron, Missouri
Koleby McClintick.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Bradley Hayen.
Dearborn, Missouri
Nelson McCracken and Destiny Thomas.
Fairfax, Missouri
Garrett Sheldon, Lydia Sheldon and Ty Sheldon.
Gower, Missouri
Parker McCreary.
Maysville, Missouri
Dalton Sweiger.
Mound City, Missouri
Ryan Lewis.
Osborn, Missouri
Samuel Dorton.
Princeton, Missouri
Cameron Jones.
St. Joseph
Tanner Dozier, Joseph Phillippe, Richard Phillippe and Conner Thompson.
Savannah, Missouri
Paul Menard and Zachary Wright.
Trenton, Missouri
Dylan Harris, Max McNabb, Matthew Slater and Benjamin Woodson.
To be placed on the Honor Roll, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.0 and 3.499 on a 4-point scale. Area students on that list include:
Barnard, Missouri
Tanner Davis.
Cainsville, Missouri
Lane Taff.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Hayden Hill.
Eagleville, Missouri
Sara Clawson.
Hopkins, Missouri
Tyler Chesnut.
Mercer, Missouri
Zachary Main.
Oregon, Missouri
Dakota Gamache.
Pattonsburg, Missouri
Coby Israel.
Princeton, Missouri
Logan Boxley, Dalton Fischer and Clayton Sweeten.
St. Joseph
Alexander Hellerich.
Tarkio, Missouri
Jayce Navin.
Trenton, Missouri
Isaac Harris and Samuel Schilling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.