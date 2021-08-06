From July through September, contributions to St. Joseph Youth Hockey will allow donors to send packages to the lawns of friends, family and neighbors, similar to the flamingo fundraising event in the past, according to marketing assistant Darren Doyle.
Hockey pucks, hockey sticks and signs will be left on the requested lawn. People can "puck" friends anonymously or let them know who sent the decorations to their door.
Sign up online at form.jotform.com/almt9b/sjyha, or contact sjyha.griffonshockey@gmail.com for more information.
