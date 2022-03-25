Sophie Grier and Hailey Hicks, both seniors from St. Joseph, were nominated for the Queen of Love and Beauty at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. The candidates are nominated by various student organizations at Missouri S&T and a committee of students elect the queen after a series of interviews. The Queen of Love and Beauty, her court and the rest of the candidates all had places of honor on the queen's float during the 2022 St. Pat's Parade on March 19 in downtown Rolla, Missouri.
St. Joseph students nominated for Queen of Love and Beauty
