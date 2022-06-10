The annual Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls shoe drive hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Andrew County, St. Joseph #32, St. Joseph Southside, and St. Joseph East resulted in the collection of 13,465 new shoes for children.
The shoes and 3,184 pairs of socks, which were donated by community members, Rotarians and members of the Benton and St. Joseph Christian high school Interact Clubs, were picked up by the Rotary District 6040 caravan and shipped to nonprofit Buckner International. The shoes will be sorted and distributed by Buckner to children in countries like Kenya and Guatemala.
The annual Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls donation drive is done in coordination with the other clubs in north Missouri that make up Rotary District 6040. The Southside St. Joseph Rotary club contributed 1,102 pairs of shoes in addition to $3,600 of cash for the project. St. Joseph Rotary Club #32 contributed 194 pairs of shoes, and the Rotary Club of St. Joseph East contributed 267 pairs of shoes and 78 pairs of socks. In addition to the international shoe contributions, the local Rotary clubs also gathered shoes for organizations in St. Joseph.
“We are so grateful for the way our community came together to help children in need through the Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls program,” said Erik McGuire, a member of the Rotary Club of St. Joseph East. “Our annual drive would not be possible without the support of our local businesses, churches, retailers and civic groups. And, of course, it’s the generosity and love of our town’s residents that bring hope to thousands of kids each year.”
