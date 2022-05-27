A St. Joseph, Missouri, native is serving with Navy Munitions Command CONUS West Division Detachment Fallon supporting TOPGUN aviators at the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Owsley is a 2014 Benton High School graduate.
“The mechanical skills I learned growing up helped me transition into my current job in the Navy,” said Owsley.
Owsley serves as an aviation ordnanceman at Naval Air Station in Fallon, Nevada.
Fifty-two years ago, TOPGUN was introduced with the mission of reducing casualties of naval aviators sustained during the Vietnam War. Within a year, this goal was reached with the United States having one casualty for every 12 enemy deaths. Since then, TOPGUN continues to train the finest naval aviators.
“We are vital in keeping worldwide commerce flowing and preventing acts of aggression from potential threats,” said Owsley.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States are directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Owsley and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Being a part of several deployments and getting the opportunity to visit multiple countries are my proudest achievements during my Navy career,” said Owsley.
