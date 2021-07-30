St. Joseph-based magicians David Sandy and Lance Rich were awarded the international "Allan Slaight Sharing Secrets Award" recently in recognition of their work in creating and producing a weekly internet show called the "Magic Collectors’ Corner."
Last spring when COVID‐19 shut down most of the world and put magicians out of work, Sandy had the idea to use the internet to reconnect magicians worldwide and provide information and content to them during a time of isolation and disconnect. From April 19 to Nov. 29, 2020, Sandy and Rich created, hosted and produced the "Magic Collectors’ Corner," a free weekly series of online sessions for magicians interested in magic history and collecting magic props, books, posters and ephemera.
The sessions, broadcast on the Zoom platform and Facebook, and often running three or more hours each, filled 33 consecutive Sunday evenings with magic. The online shows featured contributions from experts in the magic field, as well as interviews with luminaries like David Copperfield, Teller and Lance Burton. Julie Newmar, who portrayed Catwoman in the "Batman" television series and assisted the late Doug Henning, even joined the show as a guest.
The Allan Slaight Sharing Secrets Award celebrates exceptionally creative, innovative or well‐presented work in the study of magic and comes with a prize of $10,000 from the Slaight Family Foundation, along with engraved iPads to commemorate the occasion.
"I grew up on a Northwest Missouri farm and have spent my entire life in magic as a magician, producer and collector," Sandy said. "This childhood interest in magic has literally taken me all over the world. I am so honored and humbled with this recognition."
Rich added, "I am so happy that our little 'show and tell' show has been embraced by the magic community. But, I really think that the biggest contribution has been welcoming new people to get interested about the history of our art. It's a really fascinating world.
"It's kind of exciting for some of our future plans here in St. Joseph which we haven't yet announced," Rich said. "Interestingly, St. Joseph has a really unique place in the world of magic history."
The weekly sessions of the Magic Collectors Corner concluded at the end of 2020 with a special experience broadcast from David Copperfield's museum and warehouse in Las Vegas, but Sandy and Rich continue to produce special event shows to continue to grow and nurture the magic collecting community.
