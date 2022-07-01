Pictured are LaDonna Duncan, Chapter Regent; Scholarship Winners Megan Trussell, Ashlin McCamy, and Khia Haley; and Lynn Hudson, Chapter Vice Regent and Scholarship Chair. Reece Hinton is not pictured.
The St. Joseph Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented state scholarships to four local students.
Megan Trussell of Central High School won the Irene and Leeta Wagy Memorial Scholarship for a woman majoring in education.
Ashlin McCamy, a graduating senior from Central High School, received the Dorothy Poikert Memorial Scholarship for a business major.
Khia Haley, a recent graduate of Savannah High School, was awarded the Roberta Casteel Capps American History Scholarship.
Reece Hnton was a second-time winner of the Nash Music Scholarship. He is a student at the University of Missouri in Columbia from Platte City.
The DAR awards state and national scholarships annually to male and female students. Membership in the DAR is not required.
The DAR is a women's service organization dedicated to promoting historical preservation, education, and patriotism while honoring patriots of the Revolutionary War. The St. Joseph Chapter was established on April 16, 1898, and is one of the oldest chapters in the nation.
