Terri D. Lowden was honored recently at the Women’s Justice Awards dinner in St. Louis, Missouri.
The Women’s Justice Awards is a statewide event honoring exceptional women in the law. The awards recognize women across Missouri who have demonstrated leadership, integrity, service, sacrifice and accomplishment in improving the quality of justice and exemplifying the highest ideals of the legal profession. Each honoree is nominated by a peer and all nominations are reviewed by a nominating committee. Nominees are judged based on leadership, professionalism, accomplishments and a passion for making a difference.
Lowden was one of two women honored in the category of general practice of the law. She has been practicing law in St. Joseph for 30 years and has practiced in the areas of criminal defense, civil litigation and family law. She was appointed by the St. Joseph City Council to serve on the Board of Zoning Adjustment and the Human Rights Commission and is a past president of the St. Joseph Bar Association.
Lowden is a graduate of Missouri Western State University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. She has been employed by the law firm Mark H. Wissehr, P.C. for more than 35 years, first as a paralegal and then as an attorney.
