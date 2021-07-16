Corbin Sollars was named the MVP of the KC Lacrosse Championship game where he played goalie for Rockhurst High School on May 28.
Corbin is a former St. Joseph resident and grandson of current residents Dr. Eric and Christine Sollars, Cheryl Sollars and Mike and Lola Sprague. He is the son of Scott and Amanda Sollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.