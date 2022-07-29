Spinner graduates from University of Central Arkansas News-Press NOW Jul 29, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trent David Spinner of St. Joseph graduated with a Master of Arts in sport management from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway during the May commencement exercises. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trent David Spinner Graduate Student University Education University Of Central Arkansas Master Of Arts Graduate Conway Management × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Wife's smoking addiction clouds future of marriage Life Employees make sacrifices caring for dying co-worker Life Boyfriend's plans for future are subject to mom's approval Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for July 30 Life Horoscopes for July 29 Life Horoscopes for July 28 Local Forecast 18 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
