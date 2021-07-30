July 16 was Special Olympics Night with the Mustangs at Phil Welch Stadium.
The SoMo Wildcats, coached by April Veale, did a cheer; Leah Shoemaker gave a speech about Special Olympics; the National Anthem was performed by Cooper King and Liam Sherman; and there was a dance-off between mascots Rally the mustang and the SoMo polar bear.
The St. Joe Sluggers SoMo softball team was introduced with players from the Mustangs. The Sluggers are coached by Kathy Grossman-Freeman, Mike Grossman and Mark Freeman.
Buckets were passed around by the SoMo athletes during the seventh inning stretch to raise funds for Missouri’s Special Olympics. A total of $1,870 was donated.
