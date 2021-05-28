Sister Kathleen Clare Lahl, OSB, has been named congregational oblate director for the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde, Missouri. She previously served as oblate director for the congregation’s Tucson and Phoenix oblate chapters.

“The enthusiasm I witnessed in the oblates for regularly gathering for study, prayer, communal sharing and friendship never failed to impress upon me that truly this was the work of God in the lives of those who were seeking to know God, and I felt privileged as a member of the Benedictine Sisters to be a part of it,” Lahl said.

Taking over a program that relies on personal interaction could have proven difficult during a pandemic that restricted in-person meetings. However, Lahl and the oblates took advantage of video conferencing that allowed her to form bonds with those she had yet to meet and to strengthen relationships with oblates she already knew.

“I’m particularly grateful for this as it enables staying in touch with everyone near and far regardless of distance,” she said. “Nothing compares to being present to one another in person. As precautions and restrictions ease, it is my hope to be able to travel and visit our oblate chapters and to resume oblate events at our monastery.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Benedictine oblates can contact Sister Kathleen Clare Lahl at kathleenclr@gmail.com or 660-944-2221.