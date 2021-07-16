A great time was had by all at the Second Annual Silver & Gold Senior Club of Northwest Missouri Mini Golf Tournament.
With close to 100 members meeting at Cool Crest Garden Golf Course, a perfect day of reminiscing, sharing stories, laughter and a little competition among friends made for an amazing day.
A big thank you to Silver & Gold Partners, volunteers and members that came out to join in the fun. Prizes were awarded and members were able to pick up a picnic lunch prepared by Hy-Vee.
The Silver & Gold Club of Northwest Missouri is a Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Community Outreach Program. There is no cost to become a Silver & Gold Member. Go to meierhoffer.com to sign up, or call Jane Graves at 816-271-0338.
