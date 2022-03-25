More than 300 Scouts and leaders gathered on March 19 for the Missouri Western State University Merit Badge College. The Scouts represented more than 50 different troops from across Northwest Missouri, Northeast Kansas and the Kansas City area.
Counselors for the event were volunteers with knowledge across 20 different subjects, including electricity, digital technology, personal fitness, first aid, engineering, animal science, law, citizenship in the community, emergency preparedness, family life, environmental science, sustainability, art, fingerprinting, fire safety, traffic safety, personal fitness, citizenship in the nation, communication and citizenship in the world. The Scouts had a chance to select up to two merit badges to earn.
The Merit Badge College is an annual event with a partnership between the Missouri Western and the Pony Express Council BSA that allows for quality instruction and facilities for the Scouts to learn and earn their merit badges.
