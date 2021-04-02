The members of Cub Scout Pack 714, Troop 714 for boys and Troop 714 for girls, from North Platte completed its annual food drive recently.
The Scouts collected more than 400 pounds of food that were donated to the Community Food Network pantry in Dearborn, Missouri. Roughly 30 large bags of clothing, blankets and shoes were collected and donated to the DAV in St. Joseph. The Scouts and leaders would like to thank the North Platte communities for supporting these collection efforts.
