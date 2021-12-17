Thirty-three Boy Scouts from throughout Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas gathered last Sunday at East Hills Shopping Center for a party to celebrate their achievements in selling more than $1,250 each of popcorn this fall.
These 33 Scouts worked hard during August, September and October to sell popcorn to help fund their program adventures, including attending summer camp at Camp Geiger, trekking to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and paying or troop outings such as learning how to scuba dive at the Missouri Western State University pool and visiting Yellowstone National Park. A total of around 400 Scouts participated in this year’s popcorn fundraiser in the Pony Express Council.
The total amount of popcorn sold in 2021 was $175,000 throughout the 18 counties of the Pony Express Council, of which more than $117,000 goes directly towards funding local Boy Scout programs.
