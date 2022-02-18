About 100 Scouts from throughout Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas competed in the Pony Express Council Pinewood Derby race at East Hills Shopping Center earlier in February.
The Scouts worked on designing, building and finishing their cars during the past several months. Each Scout started with a kit that they had to use their creativity and tools to shape into race cars. The Council Pinewood Derby race was a chance for Scouts from across the region to compete with one another for both bragging rights and trophies.
The event featured a separate competition for each grade level of Cub Scouts. Cub Scout packs from St. Joseph, Chillicothe, Rosendale, Faucett, Cameron and Country Club, Missouri, and Atchison, Hiawatha, and Wathena, Kansas, were represented at this year's race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.