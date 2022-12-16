Mike Habermehl, left, PGA pro and golf instructor and Richard Sumpter St. Joseph Country Club general manager present Savannah High School senior Mollee Olszowka with the 2022 ‘Bobby Potter Fox Junior Women’s Golf Award.’
Bobby Potter Fox celebrates her third hole-in-one at the St. Joseph Country Club in the 1980s.
Mollee Olszowka, a senior at Savannah High School and a four-year state qualifier playing on the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour has received the 2022 Bobby Potter Fox Junior Women’s Golf Award from the St. Joseph Country Club. The award is given in memory of long-time St. Joseph women’s golf champion Bobby Potter Fox to recognize a young woman who has shown continuous achievement and development as a golfer.
Mike Habermehl, a PGA pro and golf instructor at the St. Joseph Country Club, selected Mollee for this year’s award and said, “Mollee is a great young player who shows the same competitive spirit and love of the game as did Bobby Potter Fox, who was the women’s golf champion for many years here at the Club.”
The annual award was created by the family of Bobby Potter Fox (1918-2004) in her memory. Born in North Carolina, she came to St. Joseph after World War II with her husband Dr. Thompson E. Potter. They met when she was an Army nurse and he an Army doctor. Dr. Potter was a third-generation general surgeon in St. Joseph and a founder of Missouri Western College where the fine arts building was named in his honor.
“My mother was a fierce competitor and a natural athlete, but she was mostly self-taught in golf,” notes her son Robert Potter. “I spent many summers as a kid at the St. Joseph Country Club and fondly remember all the times I played golf with her. Over the years, she won many of the women’s tournaments there and I know she would be proud of the continuing success of a junior golfer like Mollee.”
