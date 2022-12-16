Mollee Olszowka

Mollee Olszowka, a senior at Savannah High School and a four-year state qualifier playing on the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour has received the 2022 Bobby Potter Fox Junior Women’s Golf Award from the St. Joseph Country Club. The award is given in memory of long-time St. Joseph women’s golf champion Bobby Potter Fox to recognize a young woman who has shown continuous achievement and development as a golfer.

Mike Habermehl, a PGA pro and golf instructor at the St. Joseph Country Club, selected Mollee for this year’s award and said, “Mollee is a great young player who shows the same competitive spirit and love of the game as did Bobby Potter Fox, who was the women’s golf champion for many years here at the Club.”

