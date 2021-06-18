Kiyah Blake will serve a full-time, 18-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She has been called to serve in the Brazil Curitiba South mission and will be teaching those around her in the Portuguese language. To learn this language, she will participate in a six-week training program in June and will leave for the mission field on July 27.
Kiyah is the daughter of Ryan and Becky Blake. She graduated from Savannah High School. Kiyah is currently a junior at Missouri Western State University and will be putting her education on hold while serving her mission. When she returns, she plans to finish her undergraduate degree and apply to Utah State University Veterinary Medicine to pursue a doctorate in veterinary medicine, specializing in large animal practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.