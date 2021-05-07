Savannah FFA has two state-winning career development teams this year. After 22 years, Savannah FFA is celebrating the placing of its dairy cattle and dairy foods career development teams at the Missouri State FFA competition.
FFA career development events focus on providing students the opportunity to apply what they have learned in a variety of agricultural areas. Everything from flowers, meats, bugs and farm management principles are included in CDEs. These competitions take place between FFA chapters each year and lead up to the district competition where teams qualify for state competition.
At the state competition, the best of the best compete for the state championship. The winning of the state championships advances the two Savannah teams to the national competition, which will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, in October.
In the dairy foods competition, students identify and evaluate defects within milk in addition to identifying various cheeses and real or artificial dairy products. They also complete a knowledge exam and examine milker unit parts for defects that would impact milk quality. Morgan Heckman was named top high individual overall. Olivia Matthews was second, Brooke Graves was third and Maddie Graves was fourth.
"It was really rewarding to see how well we did when we did not believe we had a chance of winning. Our hard work and studying really paid off," Graves said.
In dairy cattle evaluation, students evaluate and rank classes of live dairy cows and heifers. Following their placings, they must give oral reasons over two classes to a judge. Students also complete a genomics class evaluation and a dairy knowledge exam. Ella Fischer was named top high individual overall. Payton Rodgers was second, Ali Wampler was third and Reed Phillippe was fourth.
