The Saint Joseph Symphony has a new music director/conductor. Dr. Christopher Kelts currently leads two orchestras in Kansas City, along with an international ensemble, and is director of orchestral studies at Missouri State University in Springfield.
Twenty one conductors from across the country and overseas applied to replace former maestro Rico McNeela, who led the Saint Joseph Symphony for eleven seasons. Kelts and two other finalists conducted audition concerts in the Missouri Theater in April and May. A selection panel considered audience and musician surveys as well as interviews, rehearsal and concert videos, reference checks, and multiple interviews with the finalists, before choosing Kelts.
The orchestra’s new leader said he’s excited.
“The city of St Joseph is enriched by its history, museums, and arts culture. The Saint Joseph Symphony plays a large role in the cultural enrichment of the city and its residents. Classical music is exhilarating for the body and soul. I’m thrilled to be part of the experience.”
Kelts’s first task is to plan the 2021-22 concert season.
Symphony President Barry Birr, who led the 10-month search, said he couldn’t be happier with the result.
“It’s a credit to St. Joseph that we attracted such high-quality candidates,” he said. “We can’t wait to bring the passion and power of great music to growing audiences under the leadership of Chris Kelts.”
