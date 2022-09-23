Rushville student honored by Illinois Central College News-Press NOW Sep 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sarah Boyle of Rushville, Missouri, earned President's List honors during the summer 2022 semester at Illinois Central College. President's List recognition is achieved with a 4.0-grade point average. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Illinois Central College Illinois Education University School East Peoria Sarah Boyle Pekin Peoria Student List Honor Semester President Grade Point Average × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Navigating old and enduring relationships in a new marriage Life Wife can't abide husband's other love: weed Life Granddaughter disturbed by grandmother's early work Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for Sept. 24 Life Horoscopes for Sept. 23 Life Horoscopes for Sept. 22 Local Forecast 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
