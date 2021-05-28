runcie
At the final meeting of the club season on May 18, new officers were sworn in for the Runcie Club. Jackie Lewin (not pictured) conducted the installation ceremony for the officers, from right to left, Michelle Mears, president; Mary Beth Revels, 1st vice president; Jane Frick, second vice president; Nancy Nash, recording secretary; Janet Steury, corresponding secretary; Judy McMurray, treasurer; and Sherril Lewis, assistant treasurer.

